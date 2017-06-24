No winning ticket for Friday night’s Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $15 million
TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on June 30 will grow to approximately $15 million.
The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $10 million: 2, 3, 6, 22, 24, 42 & 46 the bonus number is 27.
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
