No winning ticket for Friday night’s Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $15 million

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on June 30 will grow to approximately $15 million.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $10 million: 2, 3, 6, 22, 24, 42 & 46 the bonus number is 27.

