Heavy rains in Waterloo region prompt evacuations in some nearby communities

WATERLOO, Ont. – Heavy rain in the Waterloo, Ont., area has prompted some evacuations and at least one community has declared a state of emergency.

The town of Minto, northwest of Kitchener, declared an emergency Friday morning and moved up to 30 families from their homes and closed some roads and streets in the community.

The township of Mapleton also declared a state of emergency.

Torrential rain last night along the upper Grand River is causing some of the worst flooding in decades and that water is on the move. pic.twitter.com/lu4oTyDe0z — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 23, 2017

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington North township say they had to evacuate a campground in Mount Forest when rain-swollen waters washed out a road.

It’s not known how many people were at the campground, but police say the flooding affected water and sewer systems.

Police and authorities in Waterloo Region and Woolwich township have issued a warning for residents and motorists to stay away from fast-rising water bodies.