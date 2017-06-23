Sears closures makes impact in Moose Jaw

It’s the end of an era, as Sears announced Thursday that they are closing 59 department stores across the country, laying off approximately 2,900 workers.

Four stores in Saskatchewan will be closing their doors: in Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert and the Sears Hometown store in Melville.

In Moose Jaw, Sears is currently the anchor store of the Town ‘N’ Country Mall. Many say losing it will make a big impact on the community.

“It’s disappointing news obviously,” said Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie. “It’s been rumoured for numerous years that this was going to happen and you try and brace yourself for that, but when it does happen obviously it’s sad news.”

The closure of the Sears store in Moose Jaw will affect 53 workers, with 15 being full-time employees.

“That’s going to hurt, that’s 53 families that are affected,” said Rob Clark, the CEO of Moose Jaw and District Chamber of Commerce.

Some in the community say they are sad to see it go, but it comes as no surprise.

“It’s really sad to see them go, but we always felt for the last several years that this was imminent,” said Joanne Klassen, co-owner of ‘The Shop’ in Moose Jaw.

Klassen’s store used to be located in the mall.

“That’s why we found our new home in the plaza, because we were afraid this might happen,” she said.

Klassen also says the future of the space in the mall is uncertain.

“We’ve been in the mall for 23 years before we moved to the new location and we have a real sense of what will and won’t happen,” she added. “And we’re really sad about that because Moose Jaw needs that mall. But I don’t think (the space will be filled), I think it will eventually be torn down.”

But some remain hopeful that this will make room for a new opportunity to move in.

“Hopefully some of the businesses in Moose Jaw repurpose what they’re doing and pick up what Sears (is) leaving behind,” said Clark. “So I think there’s a good opportunity there for some business to grow.”

The Town ‘N’ Country Mall declined an interview request from Global News. Stores are expected to close this spring.