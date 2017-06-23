Saskatoon named 4th most travel-worthy destination in Canada

People have voted and Saskatoon has made USA Today’s top 10 Canadian destination list.

An expert panel of Canadian travel media worked with USA Today editors to select 20 of the most travel-worthy locations to vie for the title.

The winners were determined by a month-long online vote.

First place went to St. Andrews, N.B., while Quebec City and Lunenburg, N.S., took home silver and bronze respectively.

“Saskatoon being named as the fourth best travel destination in USA Today helps Tourism Saskatoon to attract even more visitors to our city,” Tourism Saskatoon media director Aviva Kohen said in a press release.

“Our conventions and sports departments can also use this prestigious title as a sales tool to help draw new conferences and sporting events to our city.”

Saskatoon was the only nominee from Saskatchewan.