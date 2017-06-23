Woman dead after single-vehicle crash west of Veregin, Sask.

A 45-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision one kilometre west of Veregin, Sask.

At around 8:35 a.m. CT on Thursday, emergency services were called to the crash on Highway 5.

READ MORE: 2 kids who survived deadly crash in Sask. saved by people who jumped into slough

Kamsack RCMP said an eastbound pickup truck had rolled over.

The lone driver, from Canora, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s name is not being released by police.

Members of collision re-construction are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the crash in unknown.