Canada
June 23, 2017 2:58 pm
Updated: June 23, 2017 3:07 pm

Woman dead after single-vehicle crash west of Veregin, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP say a 45-year-old woman is dead after a rollover west of Veregin, Sask., on Thursday morning.

File / Global News
A 45-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision one kilometre west of Veregin, Sask.

At around 8:35 a.m. CT on Thursday, emergency services were called to the crash on Highway 5.

Kamsack RCMP said an eastbound pickup truck had rolled over.

The lone driver, from Canora, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s name is not being released by police.

Members of collision re-construction are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the crash in unknown.

