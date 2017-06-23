Security ambassadors hired to curb violent behaviour at Okanagan hospitals

The possibility of violence has prompted Interior Health to hire security ambassadors for the emergency departments at the Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops hospitals.

Their job is to work proactively with patients and visitors to avoid or lessen aggressive incidents.

“Unfortunately, when caring for people who are in emotional, vulnerable and stressful situations, their actions can be unpredictable and may include violence or aggression,” said IH board chair John O’Fee in a news release.

The casually dressed ambassadors have training to help them recognize and defuse aggressive behaviour.

Three have been hired for each hospital.

They start work next week.

Interior Health says similar programs have been successful at hospital emergency departments in Metro Vancouver.