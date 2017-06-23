Saskatchewan Health Authority director resigns over social media posts

A director with the new Saskatchewan Health Authority has resigned over social media posts.

Donald Rae was appointed to Saskatchewan’s new provincial health authority board just over a week ago.

READ MORE: Reiter appoints Saskatchewan Health Authority board of directors

Related Eric Olauson told to apologize after ordering background check on constituent

But he resigned Thursday afternoon over social media posts mocking Mexicans, the Spanish language and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a statement that Rae has expressed his regret “and his hope that this will not detract from the work that lies ahead for the new authority.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Health Authority to be located in Saskatoon

Reiter said the resignation will not delay the implementation of the new board which is supposed to be operational by this fall.

A health authority profile said Rae founded a series of service companies and is currently the president and CEO of Crusader Drilling Corp.