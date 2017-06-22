Clark denies BC Liberals are saying anything to win, defends Throne Speech

Premier Christy Clark says what the BC Liberals have presented during the Throne Speech does not reflect a change in policy, but rather a government that’s listening to voters.

“Why shouldn’t government change their minds in response to what British Columbians tell us? Is that the kind of government that anybody wants?” asked Clark.

2/2 she and the @bcliberals are nothing like what they painted @bcndp with in “say anything John” ads #bcpoli — LizaCKNW980 (@lizaCKNW980) June 22, 2017

Clark insists the Liberals are not doing what they’ve accused the NDP of doing: saying anything to win.

She says the government can move on some of these policies that she claims have always been Liberal priorities – like child care and housing – because they are in a better financial situation than they thought.

“Economists are now predicting the economy is going to grow a whole one point more than they predicted.”

The Liberals say better economic conditions have left them with at least a billion dollars more in surplus than was forecast in the 2017 budget.

Clark and the Liberals previously called the NDP’s more modest 110-yearchild care plan irresponsible.

Any regret not running on these recent policy promises? @christyclarkbc says picked what was possible & so all could work together. #bcpoli — LizaCKNW980 (@lizaCKNW980) June 22, 2017

Other major policy reversals in the Throne Speech include raising welfare rates, eliminating bridge tolls, promising a referendum on electoral reform, banning corporate and union donations, raising the carbon tax, and scrapping the need for a transit referendum.

The party campaigned against each of these ideas in the recent election.

We still don’t know how much all of the new promises will cost, but Clark assures that it will be covered in the budget.

Finance Minister Mike de Jong says he plans to present the full costing before the confidence vote next week.