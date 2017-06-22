Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for impersonating police officer, sexual assault

Days after police in the Greater Toronto Area said they were looking for a man who they say posed as an officer and sexually assaulted a woman, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old B.C. suspect.

York Regional Police said investigators believe the suspect may have committed similar offences in other provinces.

Police said that on June 8 at around 8 p.m., a man met an 18-year-old female escort after making arrangements to meet at a hotel near Interchange Way and Highway 7, near Highways 400 and 407.

READ MORE: Ontario police allege man posed as officer before sexually assaulting woman; similar incidents reported in Calgary

Investigators said the man told the woman he was a police officer and showed what he called a warrant before he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The man later drove away after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described the man as being between 28- and 35-years-old, six feet tall and having a thin build, brown eyes and long, black wavy hair.

Last week Calgary police released photos of a man they believe has been impersonating an officer in order to rob women after contacting them online.

A York Regional Police spokesman told Global News on Monday the suspect seen in photos released by both police services looks similar and appears to be wearing the same hat.

Police said Asif Choudhry, who is also known as Brandon, of Sechelt, B.C., is wanted for sexual assault with a firearm, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm and impersonation of a police officer.

Officers said Choudhry should be considered armed and dangerous.

If he is found, residents are being encouraged to immediately call 911. Anyone with information about the incidents is being asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6800 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Alyssa Julie, AM770