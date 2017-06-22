WATCH LIVE: Power hangs in the balance with B.C. Legislature to receive Throne Speech

It’s been nearly a month and a half since B.C.’s provincial election, and MLAs are finally back in Victoria for the Speech From the Throne.

MLAs have elected a Speaker of the House, and Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon begins reading the speech at 2:15 p.m.

Normally a mere formality, this time the Throne Speech takes on a rare significance with the NDP-Green alliance preparing to use it as a confidence vote to bring down the BC Liberal government.

The Liberals, for their part, are using the speech as a sort of platform relaunch vehicle.

The party has already telegraphed a number of major policy reversals that will be presented in the speech, many of them bearing a strong resemblance to NDP and Green platform planks.

In the last week, the party has promised:

$1-billion over four years for 60,000 new child care spaces and early childcare education.

An as-of-yet uncosted provincial poverty reduction plan.

A ‘rent-to-own’ program to allow renters to get into the property market.

To rescind the requirement for a referendum for new transit funding options.

To increase social assistance by $100 per month, the same amount as promised in the NDP platform.

To index disability assistance to the rate of inflation

$50-million to install more than 4,500 vehicle charging stations around B.C.

Those promises, with more expected in the speech, come with a price tag of more than $1.2-billion, none of which was accounted for in the February budget or BC Liberal spring election platform.

The BC Liberals say that money will come in the form of an unexpected additional billion dollar surplus, on top of what the government forecast in February.

While the Lieutenant Governor will deliver the speech Thursday, MLAs are not expected to vote on it until at leat Thursday of next week.

An unpredictable day for B.C’s Legislative Assembly

Too little too late?

Meanwhile, the leaders of the BC NDP and BC Green Party are slamming Premier Christy Clark ahead of the speech.

“This afternoon we’re going to get a glimpse of the NDP Throne Speech,” said NDP Leader John Horgan of the anticipated BC Liberal policy U-turns.

“I suspect that the BC Green Platform will be read out as the Throne Speech,” echoed BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver.

But the leaders of the NDP-Green alliance are calling it too little too late.

“You can’t change after an election. You have to change before an election. I believe the Liberals have lost their way,” said NDP Leader John Horgan. “It is our intention at the earliest opportunity to seek a confidence vote, dismiss the government, and move on to put in place a government that will work for people.”

But Horgan says he hopes the Liberals’ change of stance on policies like child care and social assistance will lead them to support NDP bills.

Meanwhile, Weaver says while he likes the Liberals’ new policies, the party hasn’t earned his trust.

“Do you trust a government that suddenly in the 11th hour, the dying death throes of the government, suddenly change? That lacks principle,” he said.