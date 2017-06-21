Man revived from overdose talks about experience

A man who fell unconscious onto the sidewalk crossing an alley in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon was revived by Naloxone administered by a passerby.

The incident took place across the street from the Water St. fire hall.

Firefighters rushed to help save the man, but couldn’t find a pulse.

After a second dose of Naloxone, the man quickly woke up.

Paramedics told him he was considered dead at first, ‘Rod’ told Global News after the incident.

Emergency crews are called to numerous overdoses in Kelowna every day, not all of them fatal because of the drug Naloxone.