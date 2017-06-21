Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, June 21

Happy Wednesday!

It’s National Aboriginal Day

Randi Gage, Vietnam-era Veteran and founding vice-president of the original National Aboriginal Veterans Association, joins the show to discuss.







Story continues below Violence in Ontario classrooms

Annie Kidder, Executive Director at People for Education, discussed the issue of violence in schools ahead of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario’s media conference this afternoon that addressed the action needed for schools in the fall.



Wednesday Political Panel

This week, our panel (the last before the summer), take a look back at last session:

1. Most memorable moment: Event/speech/achievement/blunder – what was the standout of 2017 to you?

2. Personality of the year: Who made a mark/stood out/fell from grace?

3. Issue to watch for the fall: What will be on the agenda/what should be?



PANELISTS:



Bob Richardson, Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman

Jamie Ellerton, Principal at Conaptus Ltd.

Sally Housser, Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd.



It turns out forgetting is really important for memory: Study

Blake Richards, Associate Professor at the University of Toronto Scarborough, and Associate Fellow of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) discusses the study.





