West Kelowna grass fire caused by unattended cooking fire

West Kelowna fire crews were called to a grass fire late Tuesday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. near the intersection of Gellatly Road and Angus Drive.

Initially, crews believed they were dealing with a vehicle fire but soon realized it was a human-caused grass fire.

“Once the fire was knocked down, West Kelowna firefighters worked to establish a hand guard around the perimeter of the fire,” assistant fire chief Darren Lee said.

There were several homes in the area where the fire started.

Lee said preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was caused by an unattended cooking fire in a makeshift camp.