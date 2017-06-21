MISSING: 69-year-old man in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the your help in locating Abdulmajeed Jafarada, who went missing on Tuesday, June 20.

He is described as a 69-year-old male from Afghanistan, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has short grey hair.

Jafarada was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000-block of 146 A Street in Surrey, and has not been seen or heard from since.

READ MORE: “We tried our best”; Air Force ends search for missing plane

Police say he does not speak English but is fluent in Farsi.

Jafarada is new to Canada, and may not be familiar with the area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

READ MORE: Daughter of missing Surrey woman pleads for information about her disappearance