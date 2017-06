A two-vehicle collision has closed a portion of Highway 3 from Brunkild to Sperling, Manitoba.

A detour is in effect rerouting vehicles.

#MBHwy3 incident: Brunkild to Sperling, motor vehicle collision, road closed, detour in effect, signed and m… https://t.co/CcX0l9oMJQ — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) June 20, 2017

Officials have not confirmed any injuries, or how long the road will be closed.