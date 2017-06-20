Montreal police back in full uniform as union suspends pressure tactic for the week

The Montreal police brotherhood asked that its members wear their standard uniform effective Monday night.

Montreal police have been wearing camouflage pants since 2014 as a pressure tactic to protest negotiations with the city of Montreal over pensions.

“The directors for the brotherhood decided that all Montreal police officers will wear their standard uniforms effective immediately,” stated the director of the Montreal police brotherhood, Martin Desrochers, in a press release Monday night.

“The pressure tactics will resume on Friday at 11 p.m.”

Montreal police officers will be wearing their regular uniforms throughout the week, unless the brotherhood tells its members otherwise.

Other pressure tactics included a march by 3,000 off-duty officers to protest the Jacques-Cartier Bridge lighting ceremony on May 17 as part of Montreal’s 375th birthday celebration.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre plans on holding another Jacques Cartier Bridge lighting ceremony on Sunday, June 25.