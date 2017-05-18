Montreal bridge-lighting ceremony re-do?

Thousands headed to the Old Port Wednesday night to take in festivities for Montreal’s 375th anniversary.

Events were held all day, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire in attendance.

The birthday bash culminated in the lighting of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to a musical soundtrack featuring the Orchestre Métropolitain and was attended by thousands.

However, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre raised the possibility of a re-do of the opening ceremonies Thursday morning.

#Montreal mayor Coderre unhappy about #SPVM police demonstration last night. Considering a redo of Jacques-Cartier bridge lighting. #mtl375 pic.twitter.com/F14hySLoLZ — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) May 18, 2017

Coderre expressed his displeasure with Montreal police, after some 3,000 off-duty officers marched from the Plateau Mont-Royal to the Old Port during the festivities, to demonstrate against their lack of a contract.

According to Coderre, the protest marred people’s enjoyment of the event.

The march was a peaceful one, drawing both cheers and jeers from the crowds gathered to watch the inaugural ceremony of the lighting of the bridge.

Police without a contract for three years take to the streets to protest

Many officers carried signs blaming the Coderre administration for the lack of a contract and accused him of treating officers with scorn.

The city recently settled with firefighters and it was announced Wednesday that another round of negotiations is set for May 23 with the police brotherhood.

Officers have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2014.