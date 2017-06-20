nazi artifacts
June 20, 2017 1:39 am

About 75 Nazi artifacts uncovered in a hidden room by Argentinian police

By Staff The Associated Press

Members of the federal police carry a Nazi statue at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017. In a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital, police discovered on June 8th the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history. Authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
A A

In a hidden room in a house near Argentina’s capital, police believe they have found the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country’s history, including busts of Adolf Hitler, magnifying glasses inside elegant boxes with swastikas and even a macabre medical device used to measure head size.

Coverage of Nazi artifacts on Globalnews.ca:


Story continues below

Some 75 objects were found in a collector’s home in Beccar, a suburb north of Buenos Aires, and authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II.

READ MORE: Search for mysterious Nazi gold train delayed again

Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said Monday that many of the pieces were accompanied by old photographs. “This is a way to commercialize them, showing that they were used by the horror, by the Fuhrer. There are photos of him with the objects.”

Here are some photos of the artifacts uncovered by Argentinian police: 

Detail of artifacts bearing Nazi symbols that were recovered by the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), displayed during an event at the headquarters of the Delegation of Argentinean Israeli Associations (DAIA) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 19, 2017.

EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ

A member of the federal police holds an hourglass with Nazi markings at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

A member of the federal police shows a box with swastikas containing harmonicas for children at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Detail of artifacts bearing Nazi symbols that were recovered by the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), displayed during an event at the headquarters of the Delegation of Argentinean Israeli Associations (DAIA) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 June 2017.

EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Detail of artifacts bearing Nazi symbols that were recovered by the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), displayed during an event at the headquarters of the Delegation of Argentinean Israeli Associations (DAIA) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 June 2017.

EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ

A knife with Nazi markings is seen at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Members of the federal police show a bust relief portrait of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
argentina nazi artifacts
argentina nazi artifacts found
hitler bust
hitler bust argentina
nazi artifacts
nazi artifacts argentina
nazi artifacts found argentina

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News