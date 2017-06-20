About 75 Nazi artifacts uncovered in a hidden room by Argentinian police

In a hidden room in a house near Argentina’s capital, police believe they have found the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country’s history, including busts of Adolf Hitler, magnifying glasses inside elegant boxes with swastikas and even a macabre medical device used to measure head size.
Some 75 objects were found in a collector’s home in Beccar, a suburb north of Buenos Aires, and authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II.
Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said Monday that many of the pieces were accompanied by old photographs. “This is a way to commercialize them, showing that they were used by the horror, by the Fuhrer. There are photos of him with the objects.”
Here are some photos of the artifacts uncovered by Argentinian police:
Detail of artifacts bearing Nazi symbols that were recovered by the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), displayed during an event at the headquarters of the Delegation of Argentinean Israeli Associations (DAIA) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 19, 2017.
EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ
A member of the federal police holds an hourglass with Nazi markings at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017.
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
A member of the federal police shows a box with swastikas containing harmonicas for children at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017.
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Detail of artifacts bearing Nazi symbols that were recovered by the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), displayed during an event at the headquarters of the Delegation of Argentinean Israeli Associations (DAIA) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 June 2017.
EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ
Detail of artifacts bearing Nazi symbols that were recovered by the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), displayed during an event at the headquarters of the Delegation of Argentinean Israeli Associations (DAIA) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 June 2017.
EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ
A knife with Nazi markings is seen at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017.
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Members of the federal police show a bust relief portrait of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017.
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
