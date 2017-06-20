COMMENTARY: Now that terrorism has crossed every walk of life, who do we blame?

The latest terror attack in London where a man ran his rental van into a crowd of Muslim worshipers as they exited their mosque has an odd twist of irony.

Proving the fight on terror has to evolve as the type of terrorist does.

At one time, this was all about those who came from a faraway land with a different ideology and an under appreciation of the world we live in.

READ MORE: Finsbury Park attack: Man arrested on terrorism offences after plowing van into Muslim worshippers in London

It was about extremists who were using religion as a vehicle for their hate and destruction.

Then it was those travelling freely from one part of the world to the other recruiting and spreading the hate, while penetrating borders.

Followed by the home-grown or domestic terrorist: Someone who was raised in the western world but has been radicalized with the same extreme religious ideology to exploit their struggles in life.

And now we have the latest attack on the worshipers exiting the London mosque.

There doesn’t appear to be any religious ideology involved.

It doesn’t look like the attacker travelled to another part of the world as an ISIS sympathizer to gain knowledge and support.

READ MORE: Finsbury Park attack on Muslims suggests new radicalism in London

There are no signs he studied to build a bomb and certainly didn’t appear to be willing to take his own life in the name of his God.

His background appears to be nothing more than a locally born and raised uneducated white guy who thinks all Muslims are terrorists.

How ironic is it he himself is now considered to be that terrorist, and those who he attacked actually protected him from an understandably angry crowd, who held him for police.

So now that terrorism seems to have crossed every walk of life, who do we blame?