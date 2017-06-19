Global 1 news helicopter celebrates 10 years in Edmonton skies

Global Edmonton’s news helicopter is marking a decade since its inaugural Global 1 flight.

On June 19, 2007, in partnership with the Canadian Traffic Network, Global News Edmonton launched the first and only television news and traffic helicopter in the city.

Since that day, the Global 1 team has provided unparalleled coverage of breaking news events and a unique perspective of local news in the city.

WATCH: Hot-air balloon lands in northeast Edmonton neighbourhood, surprising residents

Coverage has included live drive-time traffic coverage on the Global News Morning and Global News at 5 Edmonton.

READ MORE: Q & A with Global 1’s Chris Hayden

Chris Hayden, a retired police sergeant and former media spokesperson with Edmonton police, was Global’s supper hour traffic correspondent from June 2007 to October 2013.

“We could do updates on major news stories and we could provide a shot nobody had seen before in Edmonton. It was really quite something,” Hayden said.

“It really gives a whole new spin on how the public — the general public — sees the news.”

Currently, Lauren Fink is Global News Edmonton’s “eye in the sky” for News at 5 and News Hour at 6.

Photos below: an example of some of the breaking news stories Global 1 has helped cover