June 19, 2017 5:10 pm
Updated: June 19, 2017 5:21 pm

Global 1 news helicopter celebrates 10 years in Edmonton skies

By Web Producer

Edmonton's Global 1 News Helicopter.

Global News
Global Edmonton’s news helicopter is marking a decade since its inaugural Global 1 flight.

On June 19, 2007, in partnership with the Canadian Traffic Network, Global News Edmonton launched the first and only television news and traffic helicopter in the city.

Since that day, the Global 1 team has provided unparalleled coverage of breaking news events and a unique perspective of local news in the city.

Story continues below

WATCH: Hot-air balloon lands in northeast Edmonton neighbourhood, surprising residents 

Coverage has included live drive-time traffic coverage on the Global News Morning and Global News at 5 Edmonton.

READ MORE: Q & A with Global 1’s Chris Hayden 

Chris Hayden, a retired police sergeant and former media spokesperson with Edmonton police, was Global’s supper hour traffic correspondent from June 2007 to October 2013.

“We could do updates on major news stories and we could provide a shot nobody had seen before in Edmonton. It was really quite something,” Hayden said.

“It really gives a whole new spin on how the public — the general public — sees the news.”

Currently, Lauren Fink is Global News Edmonton’s “eye in the sky” for News at 5 and News Hour at 6.

Photos below: an example of some of the breaking news stories Global 1 has helped cover

01-30-edmonton-ryann-bradley

A view of Edmonton from the Global 1 Helicopter. Jan. 30, 2016.

Ryann Bradley, Global News
northeast-henday6

The northeast leg of Anthony Henday Drive from the Global 1 news helicopter on the eve of its opening Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

Global 1 news helicopter
northeast-henday3

The northeast leg of Anthony Henday Drive from the Global 1 news helicopter on the eve of its opening Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

Global 1 news helicopter
vigil1

A photo of the candlelight vigil for Ryder and Radek MacDougall in Spruce Grove from the Global 1 Helicopter, Dec. 22, 2016.

Global News
river3

The North Saskatchewan River as seen from the Global 1 Helicopter on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016.

Global News
laser-pointer

A laser is directed at a Global News helicopter on Nov. 24, 2015.

Global News
henday

A view of the crash scene from the Global 1 News Helicopter Sunday, March 1, 2015.

Global News
rutherford-shooting-edm3

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of James Mowatt Trail and 26th Avenue SW. This is a view of the scene from our Global 1 News Helicopter.

Global News

