Hot air balloon lands in northeast Edmonton neighbourhood, surprising residents
People living near 119 Avenue and 54 Street woke up to a colourful surprise Sunday: a hot air balloon landed in the middle of their neighbourhood.
A bystander called the fire department when they noticed a hot air balloon was descending pretty quickly shortly before 8 a.m.
Fire Rescue Services said when firefighters arrived on scene, everyone in the balloon was out and OK.
Eight firefighters stayed in the intersection for a while to help deflate the balloon.
The Global 1 News Helicopter caught the event on camera Sunday morning.
Global News has reached out to Sundance Balloons for comment and is waiting for a response.
