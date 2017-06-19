Mumps outbreaks end in Edmonton area, southeastern Alberta

Two mumps outbreaks declared earlier this year in Alberta are now over.

A mumps outbreak was declared in Alberta Health Services’ South Zone on Feb. 16, followed by another outbreak in the Edmonton Zone on March 28. Both outbreaks were declared over on Monday.

AHS said 48 confirmed cases of mumps were linked to the two outbreaks. A total of 75 cases of mumps have been confirmed in Alberta so far this year.

While the outbreaks are over, AHS said there is still a risk of mumps around the world as well as in Alberta.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that can cause painful swelling of the salivary glands.

It usually goes away in about 10 days, but in some cases it can cause complications that affect the brain, testicles, ovaries, or pancreas. It can also cause deafness in children.

Mumps is primarily spread through contact with infected saliva. People are encouraged to wash their hands and avoid sharing things like cups, water bottles and utensils.

Albertans are urged to ensure they are up to date on all immunizations. If you’re unsure of your immunization status, you can call Health Link at 811.

In 2016, there were eight cases of mumps in Alberta.