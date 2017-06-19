COMMENTARY: Can anyone really ‘fix’ hydro?

With the provincial election about a year away, it wasn’t surprising to see the premier and both opposition leaders in the Hamilton/Burlington area late last week.

Recent history has shown that provincial elections are won or lost in the GTHA so we can expect many more visits from now to election day.

About the only thing all three leaders have in common is that they all want to be the next premier of Ontario, but their approaches to reach that goal are very different.

The hydro issue continues to be a big issue, but after listening to all three leaders outline their plans, I’m not sure anyone has a handle on a solution to our hydro woes.

The premier made hydro payments more affordable by spreading out the payments, but that doesn’t really solve the long-term problems.

Andrea Horwath says she’ll buy back all of those hydro shares that were sold off, but lawyers tell me that the government can’t force people to sell back those shares unless the government intends to overpay for the shares and that seems counter-productive.

Patrick Brown says he’ll cancel contracts and scrap the Green Energy Act, but how many billions of dollars in penalties will that cost?

It seems all three leaders are telling us what we want to hear, not what we need to hear, which is, no matter who the next premier is, our hydro problems aren’t going away anytime soon!