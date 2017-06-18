25-year-old man falls 18 metres while rock climbing in Canmore
A 25-year-old man fell 18 metres while rock climbing in Canmore, Alta. Sunday afternoon.
Alpine Helicopters said it arrived at the Quarry Lake Park area at around 1:15 p.m. and it took two to three hours to rescue the climber.
The man, who was in serious condition, was transported to Foothills Hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.
More to come…
