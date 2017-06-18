alpine helicopters
June 18, 2017 7:34 pm

25-year-old man falls 18 metres while rock climbing in Canmore

By Reporter  Global News

STARS Air Ambulance responding to call in Alberta.

File/Global News
A 25-year-old man fell 18 metres while rock climbing in Canmore, Alta. Sunday afternoon.

Alpine Helicopters said it arrived at the Quarry Lake Park area at around 1:15 p.m. and it took two to three hours to rescue the climber.

The man, who was in serious condition, was transported to Foothills Hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

