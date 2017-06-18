Tornado watch in effect for parts of Quebec and Ontario

Environment Canada is warning people in Gatineau and parts of central and eastern Ontario to be aware of possible tornadoes.

The agency says it’s watching several thunderstorms that could bring damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential downpours that could accumulate up to 50 mms of rain.

These conditions may produce tornadoes.

Wicked skies in kingston… so far all bark, no bite. pic.twitter.com/QqrGWxPsCz — James Blackley (@Kingstonian84) June 18, 2017

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning not long after 2:30 p.m. for parts of Louisville, Berthierville, Rawdon, Joliette, Trois Rivieres and Shawinigan.

The warning was in effect for several hours before being withdrawn a little before 5 p.m.

Environment Canada is urging people to immediately seek cover if threatening weather approaches.