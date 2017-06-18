Canada
June 18, 2017 5:58 pm
Updated: June 18, 2017 6:06 pm

Tornado watch in effect for parts of Quebec and Ontario

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Funnel clouds are associated with tornadoes. This one was spotted near Martensville, Sask., during the afternoon of Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Catlan Dallaire / Twitter
A A

Environment Canada is warning people in Gatineau and parts of central and eastern Ontario to be aware of possible tornadoes.

The agency says it’s watching several thunderstorms that could bring damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential downpours that could accumulate up to 50 mms of rain.

These conditions may produce tornadoes.

READ MORE: Heat warning, severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal, Laval, South Shore

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning not long after 2:30 p.m. for parts of Louisville, Berthierville, Rawdon, Joliette, Trois Rivieres and Shawinigan.

The warning was in effect for several hours before being withdrawn a little before 5 p.m.

Environment Canada is urging people to immediately seek cover if threatening weather approaches.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Extreme Weather
Environment Canada
Ontario weather
Quebec Tornado
Quebec Weather
Tornado Watch
Tornado watch Ontario
Tornado Watch Quebec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News