Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for London-Middlesex area

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city of London, as well as Elgin, Oxford and Huron-Perth.

Numerous thunderstorms are expected to affect much of southern Ontario this afternoon and early evening, which could dampen the moods of those with outdoor plans on Fathers Day.

According to the National weather agency, the conditions have the possibility to cause damaging wind gusts and heavy rain in excess of 50 mm.

Residents are reminded that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects and can cause major damage. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, while large hail can damage property and cause injury.

On Saturday, tornado warnings were in effect as storms passed through the London, Woodstock, Toronto and Durham regions.

Environment Canada said it was tracking severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.