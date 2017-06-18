Man, 21, charged with sexual assault in North York: police

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York.

Toronto police said the incident took place during the early morning hours on Friday when a woman was with a man in his apartment in the Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street area.

The man’s roommate entered the apartment and when the original man stepped out, the roommate sexually assaulted the woman.

Luis Pereira, 21, of Toronto was arrested later that day and charged with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court July 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).