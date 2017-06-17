Winnipeg Jets’ Toby Enstrom waives no-move clause

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom is doing the team a huge favour.

Enstrom’s agent Kalle Boden confirmed that Enstrom has waived his no-move clause. The decision allows the Jets to leave Enstrom unprotected in the upcoming NHL expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I can confirm that Enstrom has waived his no-move.” Boden said in an e-mail.

The move probably signals the Jets will opt to protect one goalie, three defencemen and seven forwards. NHL teams also have the option to protect two less players by going with a total of eight skaters and one goalie. All players with a no-movement clause must be protected.

Without Enstrom waiving his no-move clause the Jets would have probably been forced to go with the second scenario or risk losing Tyler Myers to the Golden Knights. But by protecting only eight skaters the Jets would face the prospect of losing a player like Mathieu Perreault or Adam Lowry.

The Jets will now likely protect Myers, Dustin Byfuglien, and Jacob Trouba on the blueline. Connor Hellebuyck will surely be protected in goal while Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, and Bryan Little are sure bets to be protected by the Jets on forward. The other four forward spots will likely be filled up with the likes of Perreault, Lowry, Andrew Copp, and Joel Armia.

All first and second year professionals are exempt from the draft meaning Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Nic Petan and Brandon Tanev are all unavailable.

If Enstrom is not to the Knights liking, there’s a good chance the Jets will also leave Marko Dano, Shawn Matthias and Mark Stuart exposed for the expansion draft.

Enstrom, 32, has played 10 seasons for the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers organization. He has one season remaining on his five year contract that will pay him $5.75 million next season. Enstrom scored one goal and added 13 assists in 60 games last season.

The Jets had to submit their protected list earlier on Saturday with the NHL to release all the protected lists at 9:00 am on Sunday.

