Flames acquire Mike Smith from Arizona

The Calgary Flames announced Saturday that they acquired goaltender Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for UFA Chad Johnson, unsigned prospect Brandon Hickey and a conditional third-round draft pick.

The Flames made the announcement via a press release.

Smith, who is originally from Kingston, Ont., was drafted by the Dallas Stars in round five of the 2001 NHL Draft.

He played his first two seasons with Dallas before a trade to Tampa Bay in 2008. After four years with the Lightning, he signed as a UFA with Phoenix in 2011.

Smith won two gold medals with Canadian teams, first at the 2014 Winter Olympics and again at the 2015 World Championship.

More to come…