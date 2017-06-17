Recipe: Steelhead Salad with Poached Rhubarb and Ricotta Salata

Executive Chef Jeff Park of The Salted Vine Kitchen + Bar shares a recipe for Steelhead Salad with Poached Rhubarb and Ricotta Salata.

Ingredients

400g Citrus cured steelhead salmon

2 Stalks poached rhubarb

Raspberry vinaigrette

1 lb Mixed greens

100g Ricotta salata

2 Radish (sliced)

Citrus cured steelhead salmon

Ingredients

1 side Steelhead filet, pin bones removed





325g Granulated sugar175g Kosher saltZest of 1 lemonZest of 1 limeZest of 1 orange

Method

1. Combine ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well with hands.

2. In a deep dish, coat the top and bottom of the steelhead filet with the citrus cure mix, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 5-6 hours.

3. After 5-6 hours, wash the cure off the salmon under cold running water and pat the filet dry with paper towel.

4. Heat a griddle and grill the filet for two minutes on both sides (or until cooked to medium). Cool down completely in fridge until use.

Poached Rhubarb

Ingredients

2 Stalks of rhubarb, cut into 2-3 inch pieces

2 ½ cups Granulated sugar

2 ½ cups water

Zest of 3 oranges

Juice of 3 oranges

3 whole Star anise

Method

1. Combine sugar and water in small sauce pan. Add orange juice, zest and star anise. Stir until sugar dissolves and bring to a boil.

2. Add Rhubarb to sugar syrup and cook for five minutes, until rhubarb is tender.

3. Using a slotted spoon, remove the rhubarb from the liquid and chill in fridge.

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

175 ml Raspberry vinegar

3 Tbsp Maple syrup

2 Tbsp Granulated sugar

275 ml Extra virgin olive oil

275 ml Grapeseed oil

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a squeeze bottle, then shake to combine.

To serve

1. Gently toss mixed greens with prepared raspberry vinaigrette in a mixing bowl, then arrange the dressed greens on a plate.

2. Break the cured and cooked salmon into one-inch pieces and arrange pieces on top of salad.

3. Cut poached rhubarb into small pieces and sprinkle them all over the salad, along with crumbled ricotta salata.

4. Garnish with thinly sliced radish (and edible flowers if you have them). Drizzle a little more vinaigrette on top of cured fish, then serve.

