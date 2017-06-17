Recipe: Steelhead Salad with Poached Rhubarb and Ricotta Salata
Executive Chef Jeff Park of The Salted Vine Kitchen + Bar shares a recipe for Steelhead Salad with Poached Rhubarb and Ricotta Salata.
Ingredients
400g Citrus cured steelhead salmon
2 Stalks poached rhubarb
Raspberry vinaigrette
1 lb Mixed greens
100g Ricotta salata
2 Radish (sliced)
Citrus cured steelhead salmon
Ingredients
1 side Steelhead filet, pin bones removed
175g Kosher salt
Zest of 1 lemon
Zest of 1 lime
Zest of 1 orange
Method
1. Combine ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well with hands.
2. In a deep dish, coat the top and bottom of the steelhead filet with the citrus cure mix, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 5-6 hours.
3. After 5-6 hours, wash the cure off the salmon under cold running water and pat the filet dry with paper towel.
4. Heat a griddle and grill the filet for two minutes on both sides (or until cooked to medium). Cool down completely in fridge until use.
Poached Rhubarb
Ingredients
2 Stalks of rhubarb, cut into 2-3 inch pieces
2 ½ cups Granulated sugar
2 ½ cups water
Zest of 3 oranges
Juice of 3 oranges
3 whole Star anise
Method
1. Combine sugar and water in small sauce pan. Add orange juice, zest and star anise. Stir until sugar dissolves and bring to a boil.
2. Add Rhubarb to sugar syrup and cook for five minutes, until rhubarb is tender.
3. Using a slotted spoon, remove the rhubarb from the liquid and chill in fridge.
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Ingredients
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
175 ml Raspberry vinegar
3 Tbsp Maple syrup
2 Tbsp Granulated sugar
275 ml Extra virgin olive oil
275 ml Grapeseed oil
Method
1. Combine all ingredients in a squeeze bottle, then shake to combine.
To serve
1. Gently toss mixed greens with prepared raspberry vinaigrette in a mixing bowl, then arrange the dressed greens on a plate.
2. Break the cured and cooked salmon into one-inch pieces and arrange pieces on top of salad.
3. Cut poached rhubarb into small pieces and sprinkle them all over the salad, along with crumbled ricotta salata.
4. Garnish with thinly sliced radish (and edible flowers if you have them). Drizzle a little more vinaigrette on top of cured fish, then serve.
