Haligonian, New Brunswickers, recipients of Canadian indigenous leadership honours

A Halifax woman and two New Brunswickers are being recognized for outstanding indigenous leadership by the Gov. Gen. David Johnston.

The three join 27 other recipients at a ceremony on Monday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Johnston will also be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries and special guests.

“These individuals are working in myriad ways to strengthen urban and rural Indigenous communities, to raise awareness of indigenous histories, cultures, achievements and concerns, and to create an environment in which reconciliation is possible,” said Johnston in a release.

Pamela Glode-Desrochers of Halifax and Opolahsomuwehs Imelda Perley of Fredericton are each receiving the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, which recognizes the “exceptional volunteer achievements” of people across the country.

READ MORE: Gord Downie, Tragically Hip members to receive Order of Canada

Glode-Desrochers is the executive director of the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, and according to the release, has worked 40 years to reduce poverty and crime while promoting the “personal and community well-being of Halifax’s urban aboriginal population.

Perley is a teacher and speaks Maliseet, and has worked to teach various traditions, such as language and storytelling, in indigenous communities.

Percy Sacobie of Fredericton, who built a sweat lodge on St. Mary’s First Nation called Take a Break Lodge, will also be in attendance Monday to receive the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division).

The honour is presented to Canadians who perform an exceptional deed or activity “that brings honour to Canada.” The Civil Division focuses on contributions in fields such as health care, research or humanitarian efforts.

Sacobie’s lodge was built to help people as they recover from mental illness and addiction.

The ceremony Monday will also include the presentation of the Order of Canada, which is being presented to Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, Sylvia Maracle of the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, and Jacqueline Guest. Maracle is also being appointed an officer of the Order of Canada. The other members of the Tragically Hip will receive their insignia at a later date.