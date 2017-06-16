Construction underway on 800K square-foot cannabis facility near Edmonton airport

A groundbreaking ceremony was held south of Edmonton Friday morning on what’s touted to be the largest cannabis production facilities of its kind in the world.

The 800,000 square-foot Aurora Sky cannabis production facility, near the Edmonton International Airport, will be capable of producing more than 100,000 kilograms of cannabis every year.

The $100-million project is expected to create at least 200 to 300 jobs.

“If you add in some of the partnerships that we’re developing with other companies in the Edmonton area, we think that the employment could be significantly beyond that,” said Cam Battley, with Aurora Sky.

Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson is excited for what the facility means for the region.

“This is kind of an anchor for what’s happening here and I think other businesses and other ventures see this and realize this is a great place to invest and we’re seeing more and more of that as the weeks go by,” Anderson said.

The company plans to have construction completed in 2018 but begin medical marijuana production by the end of 2017.

Aurora Cannabis said the location near the airport will make it easier to import the supplies and equipment it needs. It will also make it easier to export pot to its customers in Canada and eventually to other countries where marijuana is legal.

Marijuana will be legal in Canada by July 1, 2018.

