Montreal police share details on plan to improve public confidence

On Friday morning, Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet, made public the details of new measures to be taken by police to improve public confidence and trust in the SPVM.

An action plan was presented in March after a series of unfavourable allegations made by the community asking for more transparency.

Some of the complaints rooted from fabrication of evidence in crime cases, corruption, to police spying on journalists.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal police plan to regain public’s trust

Because of this several major changes have been and will be implemented to reassure the public, Pichet said.

Pichet also said plans to hire an ethics expert to oversee the regulating of police behaviour is a priority, but added they are still in the process of hiring one.

The SPVM will also be looking to hire a minimum of 200 new officers this year.

READ MORE: Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet holds meeting with senior officers

“Everyone plays their role in the organization and we have to ensure that we do things in the best way possible,” he said.

More changes will be made to the operations of the internal affairs division.

And revisions will be made to the code of SPVM police discipline, as well as to the detection of perjury cases and fabrication of evidence.

READ MORE: Montreal police accused of fabricating evidence, SQ investigating

“It’s not only a question of structural re-organization or changes in our operations,” Pichet said.

“It is also a question of the future of public security in Montreal because the confidence of citizens gives legitimacy to police interventions in our neighbourhoods.”

Pichet urged patience, saying that although the action plan has already been implemented, the results may take up to 10 years to be fully realized.

READ MORE: Montreal police chief says it could take a decade to clean up force

“We are making sure that everyone is working together instead of working apart unit from unit,” he said.

“We have to make sure that our police officers are respecting the rules and that is the point.”