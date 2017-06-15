West Kelowna fixing flood-damaged Gellatly Walkway and Gellatly Road

A popular West Kelowna pathway and a well-used road will both soon be open to the public again after suffering flood damage.

Gellatly Road and Gellatly Walkway are both slated to be fixed by the end of the month.

Gellatly Walkway along the shore of Okanagan Lake was partially washed out by flood water and the public has not been able to use the path since the beginning of the month.

The city has started fixing the pathway. The municipality felt it needed to move quickly to repair the walkway so the damage didn’t spread.

Flood damage repairs are starting throughout the Okanagan including Gellatly Walkway in West Kelowna, closed since June 1. #Okanaganfloods pic.twitter.com/y6DG5id1rL — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 15, 2017

“Repairs must be undertaken now to ensure flooding and wave action do not undermine the adjacent roadway and utility infrastructure,” said spokesperson Kirsten Jones in a media release.

“We are going to fill it with riprap and fill in the walkway again to protect the road and sewer infrastructure as well.”

That construction will mean Gellatly Road is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic in the area.

Meanwhile, another portion of Gellatly Road that’s been shut down by flooding is slated to be fixed starting next week.

The road has been off limits to cars from Witt Road to Boucherie Road for over a month.

“Nearby Smith Creek flooded and undermined the slope below the road,” said Jones.

“Our [geotechnical] analysis has showed that the road slope is not stable so you can’t have traffic riding on that until after we repair it.”