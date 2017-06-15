Caught on camera: Bear casually opens door of parked van in Whistler

Black bears can be a common sight in B.C., but one video caught a unique moment where a bear goes inside a parked van, by simply opening the door.

“Mate he’s opened the door of your van! I swear to god. Mate, he’s in your f****** van,” is heard on part of the video.

Matt Patterson, who took the video, says they were working in Whistler when the bear approached them.

He says at first they didn’t think much of it, until the bear started getting closer to the van.

“He just walks up to the van and stands up and opens the door and I was just like…I still don’t believe it now. He just made it look so easy you know? ‘Oh! It’s been plenty of times.'”

Patterson says the bear took its time inside the van. “The bear all together was in the van for a good 12 minutes. He’s just sitting there in the driver’s seat. It was just surreal.”

He says the animal went in and out multiple times, and although he found no food, he did eventually get out of the van with a bottle of Fiji water in his mouth.

Patterson says he’s used to seeing bears in Whistler as he runs a car service in the area, but he says he has never seen anything like this.