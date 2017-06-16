Lifestyle
June 16, 2017 1:23 pm
Updated: June 16, 2017 2:39 pm

Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in Alberta

By Online Reporter  Global News

242004 Range Road 32, Calgary, AB

http://sothebysrealty.ca
The most expensive home currently for sale in Alberta is located just outside of Calgary and listed for a whopping $30 million, according to Point2 Homes.

On Thursday, the online real estate marketplace released a list of the priciest pads for sale throughout the province.

Among the listings are a $12.7-million estate home in Canmore, a $12.3-million gated home on 1.68 acres in Calgary’s Pump Hill community and a $9.4-million lodge in rural Lacombe.

Another home on the listing, located in Rocky View Country, was Leonardo DiCaprio’s residence during the shooting of The Revenant (number 8 on the list.)

Amenities at the homes range from gyms, personal theatres and gourmet kitchens to pools, security gates and opulent master bedrooms.

1) $30,000,000 – Kestrel Ridge Farm (242004 Range Road 32, Calgary)

159.51 acres. 11,828 square feet. Six bedrooms, five bathrooms, one half bathroom. View listing: Sotheby’s.

house1

242004 Range Road 32, Calgary, AB

http://sothebysrealty.ca
house3

242004 Range Road 32, Calgary, AB

http://sothebysrealty.ca
house2

242004 Range Road 32, Calgary, AB

http://sothebysrealty.ca

2) $24,888,000 – Kettle Lake (254002 Hwy 22, Rural Foothills M.D.)

2,926 quare feet above ground. Three bedrooms, four bathrooms. View listing: Engel & Völkers.

Priddis-Nov21_14

Kettle Lake

http://markdevernden.com
Priddis-Nov21_30

Kettle Lake

http://markdevernden.com
Priddis-Nov21_38

Kettle Lake

http://markdevernden.com

3) $12,700,000 – 123 Cairns Landing, Canmore

11,716 square feet. Six bedroom, eight full bath and two half-baths. View listing: Engel & Völkers.

123 Cairns Landing – Exterior

123 Cairns Landing

http://calgary.evcanada.com
123 Cairns Landing

123 Cairns Landing

http://calgary.evcanada.com
123 Cairns Landing.45

123 Cairns Landing

http://calgary.evcanada.com

4) $12,380,000 – 15 Pump Hill Close S.W., Calgary

6,296 square feet. Six bedroom, eight bathrooms. View listing: Point2 Homes.

Capture

15 Pump Hill Close S.W.

https://www.point2homes.com/
Capture2

15 Pump Hill Close S.W.

https://www.point2homes.com/
Capture3

15 Pump Hill Close S.W.

https://www.point2homes.com/

5) $12,000,000 – 27023 Township Road 511 RD, Rural Parkland County

6,644 square feet. Six bedroom. Four bathroom. View listing: Remax.

ID1731501090

27023 Township Road 511 RD

https://www.remax.ca
ID17315010910

27023 Township Road 511 RD

https://www.remax.ca
Capture

27023 Township Road 511 RD

https://www.remax.ca

6) $10,995,000 – The Manor House (6 Aspen Ridge Ln. S.W., Aspen Woods, Calgary)

5,361 square feet. Five bedroom, seven bathroom and two half baths. View listing: Sotheby’s.

881719

6 Aspen Ridge Ln. S.W., Aspen Woods, Calgary

http://www.corinnepoffenroth.com
881740

6 Aspen Ridge Ln. S.W., Aspen Woods, Calgary

http://www.corinnepoffenroth.com
881744

6 Aspen Ridge Ln. S.W., Aspen Woods, Calgary

http://www.corinnepoffenroth.com

7) $9,450,000 – Pelican Lodge at Gadsby Lake (Township Road 414, Rural Lacombe County)

10,964 square feet. 150.599 acres. Nine bedroom, 11 bathrooms and two partial baths. View listing: Sotheby’s.

imagereader

Township Road 414, Rural Lacombe County

http://www.sothebysrealty.com/
imagereader (1)

Township Road 414, Rural Lacombe County

http://www.sothebysrealty.com/
imagereader (2)

Township Road 414, Rural Lacombe County

http://www.sothebysrealty.com/

8) $8,500,000 – 209 Pinnacle Ridge Place S.W., Pinnacle Ridge, Rural Rocky View County

10,197 square feet. Five bedroom and eight bathrooms. View listing: Point2 Homes.

Capture

209 Pinnacle Ridge Place S.W.

https://www.point2homes.com/
Capture3

209 Pinnacle Ridge Place S.W.

https://www.point2homes.com/
Capture2

209 Pinnacle Ridge Place S.W.

https://www.point2homes.com/

9) $7,899,000 – 50320 Highway 814, Rural Leduc County

3,229 square feet. Four bedroom, four bathrooms. View listing: Point2 Homes.

wm_full

50320 Highway 814

https://www.point2homes.com
wm_full (1)

50320 Highway 814

https://www.point2homes.com
wm_full (2)

50320 Highway 814

https://www.point2homes.com

10) $7,395,000 – 821 Silvertip Heights, Canmore

2.69 Acres. Four bedroom and six bathrooms, with two half baths. View listing: Engel & Völkers.

image.36

821 Silvertip Heights, Canmore 

http://calgary.evcanada.com
image.44.47

821 Silvertip Heights, Canmore 

http://calgary.evcanada.com
image.47

821 Silvertip Heights, Canmore 

http://calgary.evcanada.com

