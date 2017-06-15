Leonard Cohen mural captivates Plateau residents
As part of Montreal’s fifth annual mural festival, Montreal poet and musician Leonard Cohen is getting his due, and it’s nine storeys high.
Montreal artist Kevin Ledo is painting Cohen’s likeness on the corner of Napoleon and Saint-Dominique streets, by the Main.
Its progress has been closely followed on Twitter, as onlookers first noticed the trademark hat, only speculating what the whole would be.
When Ledo filled in the eyes, then the face, the whole neighbourhood shared a collective realization.
The festival runs till Sunday.
