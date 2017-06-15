Leonard Cohen mural captivates Plateau residents

As part of Montreal’s fifth annual mural festival, Montreal poet and musician Leonard Cohen is getting his due, and it’s nine storeys high.

Residents are over the moon that Cohen is being recognized this way. Say bldg needed sprucing up. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HwDl5EI2Gf — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 15, 2017

Montreal artist Kevin Ledo is painting Cohen’s likeness on the corner of Napoleon and Saint-Dominique streets, by the Main.

Its progress has been closely followed on Twitter, as onlookers first noticed the trademark hat, only speculating what the whole would be.

We're one week in to Montreal's MuralFest. And a familiar picture is taking shape. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/odREHVAM8F — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 15, 2017

When Ledo filled in the eyes, then the face, the whole neighbourhood shared a collective realization.

@LedoKevin, painted the hat first, and then filled in the eyes, giving neighbours an "a-ha" moment. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/cnf2c9tF0y — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 15, 2017

The festival runs till Sunday.

