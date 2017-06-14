Calgary police ask for public’s help locating missing Edmonton man

Calgary police are looking for an Edmonton man who has been missing since last month after visiting a friend in Calgary.

Jordan Nicholas Curtis, 33, was last seen in the 0-100 block of Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. on May 20.

In a media release sent out on Wednesday, police said Curtis has not contacted friends and family, which they say is “out of character.”

Curtis is 5’7″ tall and about 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he may have a thin moustache and goatee.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.