Wynn’s Law defeated in the House of Commons

The bill known as “Wynn’s Law” was officially defeated in the House of Commons Wednesday.

Bill S-217 aimed to alter the wording of the Criminal Code to make it mandatory for a prosecutor to disclose a suspect’s criminal history during a bail application.

St. Albert-Edmonton MP Michael Cooper sponsored the bill in the House after it was introduced last year in the Senate by Sen. Bob Runciman.

In May, a House committee recommended that Parliament not proceed with the bill and it became clear the proposed legislation was unlikely to become law.

“[It’s] devastating, heartbreaking and even traumatizing because of the way our prime minister has treated this bill,” Wynn’s widow, Shelly MacInnis-Wynn, said at the time.

Wynn’s Law passed second reading 154 to 128 in March and was sent to a committee before being considered for a third and final reading.

The bill was named after RCMP Const. David Wynn, who was shot and killed at the Apex Casino in St. Albert in January 2015 while attempting to arrest a man on warrants.

That man, Shawn Rehn was out on bail despite 30 outstanding charges and a lengthy criminal record. Those previous charges had not be mentioned during a bail hearing.

Liberals had said the government agrees with the aims of Wynn’s Law but wants to see parole background checks handled as part of a comprehensive review of the justice system.

Some Liberals had also argued the law could result in court delays and that the justice system is not set up to have all that information available.

