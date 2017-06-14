Funnel clouds possible in Edmonton, central Alberta Wednesday afternoon

A special weather statement has been issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas, as weather conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., the weather advisory included Edmonton and regions south and east of the city to the Saskatchewan border.

Environment Canada said the types of funnel clouds possible are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. The weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said there is a slim chance one of the funnel clouds could touch down, but it’s not likely.

“If one does touch down, it can become a landspout tornado. These are weaker than supercell tornadoes, but can still reach wind speed near 100 km/h and cause some damage,” Beyer said.

“For the most part, this will be very isolated and you might see a few of these funnel clouds sticking out of the base of the clouds.

“Don’t panic but be sky aware as we head into the afternoon.”

Global News was sent several pictures of reported funnel cloud sightings in the Edmonton area.

One viewer sent in the picture below, which was taken outside Sturgeon Composite High School in Namao, just north of Edmonton, around the noon hour.

Officials with the school board said students were gathered together inside the school just before lunch to ensure their safety while the skies were monitored. About 500 students attend Sturgeon Composite High School.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous, according to Environment Canada.

If weather conditions change and become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.

Funnel clouds should be treated seriously and if they develop nearby, people should prepare to take shelter, Environment Canada said.

@MargeauxMorin Funnel cloud between Fort Saskatchewan and gibbons pic.twitter.com/N4LCFHDsdd — Bryon Hardy (@hards73) June 14, 2017