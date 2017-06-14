La Loche school shooting: teen got ‘extreme, scary rush’ from firing a gun

The La Loche school shooter said he got an “extreme, scary rush,” from firing a gun.

Christopher Hales, who is the teen’s case worker at Kilburn Hall in Saskatoon where the youth is being held, said the admission was made when he asked the shooter why he did it.

“Everyone wants to know why,” the youth told Hales.

Hales added that the teen’s only explanation for the shooting was that he “wanted to see what it would be like” to shoot someone.

Hales was testifying in a Meadow Lake, Sask., courtroom on Wednesday as the sentencing hearing for the youth continued.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for the youth, who has admitted to killing four people and wounding seven others in the northern Saskatchewan community in January 2016.

During his testimony, Hales talked about the youth’s behavior at the detention centre.

At one point, Hales said the youth asked to see newspaper articles about the shooting, which was refused.

“We don’t discuss news articles or anything from the outside,” Hales testified.

The Crown also discussed the comment the shooter made about getting a gift on the anniversary of the shooting.

During testimony last month, corrections worker Tanis Fidler said the youth had asked staff “if they were buying him a gift” one the one-year anniversary.

Hales said the teen smirked and during cross-examination by defence lawyer Aaron Fox, Hales said the anniversary of the shooting was raised with the teen to understand how he was feeling, with staff telling the youth it is not OK to “joke” about receiving a gift.

He added that the youth hasn’t appeared overly emotional since victim impact statements were heard last month but said the youth has been told in the past not to smile or make positive comments about violent acts or terrorist attacks.

A ministry of justice official is expected to be called as the Crown’s last witness.

