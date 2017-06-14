Man’s shooting death deemed homicide; Edmonton police search for suspects

A 22-year-old man’s death over the weekend has been ruled a homicide by Edmonton police.

Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle was shot outside a northside convenience store late Sunday afternoon.

Nur-Abdulle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital overnight.

Police said shots rang out in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a fight between a group of people.

A man who works in the strip mall told Global News a man got out of an SUV and approached another man who was in the parking lot.

He said a waitress from a nearby pub was outside having a cigarette as seven to 10 shots were fired.

The witness said several people were inside the SUV as the suspect got back in the vehicle. The SUV then left the scene.

Police are still searching for two vehicles they believe are linked to the crime: a newer model, dark grey Dodge Durango and a black Hyundi Tucson.

Anyone with information about what led to the shooting is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.