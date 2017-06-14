Crime
1:28 pm

Man’s shooting death deemed homicide; Edmonton police search for suspects

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police officers stand outside of an Edmonton 7-Eleven after a man was injured in a fight.

Global News
A 22-year-old man’s death over the weekend has been ruled a homicide by Edmonton police.

Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle was shot outside a northside convenience store late Sunday afternoon.

Nur-Abdulle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital overnight.

READ MORE: Man dies after shooting outside Edmonton convenience store

Police said shots rang out in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a fight between a group of people.

A man who works in the strip mall told Global News a man got out of an SUV and approached another man who was in the parking lot.

He said a waitress from a nearby pub was outside having a cigarette as seven to 10 shots were fired.

The witness said several people were inside the SUV as the suspect got back in the vehicle. The SUV then left the scene.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after shooting outside Edmonton convenience store

Police are still searching for two vehicles they believe are linked to the crime: a newer model, dark grey Dodge Durango and a black Hyundi Tucson.

shooting-suv2

Police search for a dark grey Dodge Durango in connection with a shooting in north Edmonton Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Courtesy, Edmonton Police Service
shooting-suv

Police search for a dark-coloured SUV in connection with a shooting in north Edmonton Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Courtesy, Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about what led to the shooting is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

