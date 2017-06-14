Mayor’s motion to ban councillors from expensing alcohol passes

Did you know Winnipeg city councillors could expense booze?

Turns out, it’s on the list of things councillors can charge as a business expense.

But Mayor Brian Bowman is looking to change that, putting forward a motion Wednesday morning to take alcohol off the list of eligible expenses.

“I don’t believe taxpayers need to pick up the tab for alcohol purchased by elected officials, regardless of whether it’s purchased for a reception, as a gift, or during a business lunch meeting,” Bowman said at Wednesday’s executive policy committee meeting.

The mayor had already eliminated alcohol as an eligible expense from his own office.

Councillor Brian Mayes admitted that he didn’t know councillors could expense alcohol.

“I don’t think it’s a huge concern, I’ve never used the fund. I think it’s a good idea by the mayor, cleaning some stuff up,” Mayes said. “I think there’s something symbolic about it, some attempt to show people that we’re not at the trough.”

The motion was passed by EPC, meaning it will now be voted on by full council next Wednesday.