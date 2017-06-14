Blogs
June 14, 2017 11:40 am

The Stafford Show – Wednesday, June 14th, 2017

The retailer has warned Tuesday there are doubts about its ability to continue operating, and says it may have to restructure or be sold. CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Did you miss The Stafford Show today on AM640? Here’s what went down on the show today:

 

Sears Canada’s future is in doubt. How did it come to this?
Stafford asks callers what happened to Sears and why they stopped shopping there.

 

Grenfell Tower Fire In London, England ‘An Unprecedented Incident’: Fire Commissioner
Stafford asks callers if they’ve experienced a fire emergency in a hotel, office, or high rise building.

 

Truck carrying toxic chemical rolls over on QEW in St. Catharines, sparks evacuation
Stafford asks callers, specifically truckers, if this is the standard for carrying dangerous materials.

 

 

Listen to The Stafford Show live, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon!

