Canada Day trivia: How many of these 150 facts do you know?

Oh Canada, there’s nothing trivial about you. But here’s a list of trivia to celebrate 150 years since Canada’s Confederation.

Sports

1. The Toronto Huskies, established in 1946, were the first Canadian team in the NBA

2. Los Angeles Lakers’ Mike Smrek became the first Canadian to win an NBA championship in 1987

3. Steve Nash is the only Canadian to win the NBA MVP award

4. Canadian closer Éric Gagné is the first MLB pitcher to record more than 50 saves in more than one season

5. The Toronto Blue Jays are the fastest AL expansion team to win the World Series

6. The first NBA game was played in Canada between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Huskies in 1946

7. The first recorded baseball game took place in Beachville, Ont., in 1838

8. Babe Ruth hit his first professional home run on the Toronto Islands as a rookie in the International League

9. The Royal Montreal Golf Club is the oldest golf club in North America

10. While ice hockey is Canada’s most prevalent sport, lacrosse is the country’s official sport

11. Ottawa’s Nancy Greene won the first ever World Cup ski race in 1967

12. The Stanley Cup has its own bodyguard

13. Maurice “Rocket” Richard was the first NHL player to score 50 goals in one season

14. Chicago Cubs’ Ferguson Jenkins is the first Canadian to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

15. Curling became Saskatchewan’s official sport in 2001

16. The canoe capital of the world is located in Peterborough, Ont.

History

17. Canada officially became its own completely independent country in 1982 with the Canada Act

18. The name “Canada” comes from the word “Kanata” used by the Iroquois, a native American tribe who lived in Quebec in the 16th century

19. Charles Fenerty, a poet from Halifax was the first person to use wood fibres to make paper

20. O Canada was first performed on July 24, 1880 in Quebec City

21. Canada’s first railway line opened in July 1836

22. The Mounted Police were formed in 1873, with nine officers

23. Remembrance Day poem “In Flanders Fields” was composed by Lt.-Col. John McCrae in 1915

24. BlackBerry Limited was founded by Mike Lazaridis and Doug Fregin in Waterloo, Ont., in 1984

25. The first Tim Hortons opened in 1964 in Hamilton, Ont.

26. Canada is home to the oldest brewery in North America, Molson, which was established in 1786

27. The toonie was introduced in 1996

28. Kim Campbell is the first and only female prime minister of Canada

29. MuchMusic won a Gemini award for its coverage of the 1993 federal election

30. Cirque du Soleil was founded in Quebec in 1984

31. In 1642, a group of religious mystics from France were inspired by a vision to build a missionary city in the Canadian wilderness

32. Canada didn’t get its official flag until 1965, almost 100 years after it became a country

33. The regent of England, currently Queen Elizabeth II, is the Canadian head of state

34. The popular children’s book Anne of Green Gables was written by P.E.I. author Lucy Maud Montgomery

35. The term “trick or treat” was first used in Alberta

36. The Halifax Explosion in 1917 was the world’s largest man-made explosion prior to Hiroshima

37. Newfoundland didn’t become a province until 1949

38. O Canada didn’t become the official national anthem until 1980

39. Manitoba was the first province to grant women the right to vote

40. The first YMCA started in 1851 in Montreal

41. Newfoundland was the first part of Canada to be explored by Europeans

42. Quebec City’s 400th anniversary was celebrated in 2008

43. The Bluenose, Canada’s most famous ship and seen on the dime, was a fishing and racing vessel in the 1920s and ’30s.

Inventions

44. In 1883, the baseball glove was invented in Canada

45. Basketball was invented by a Canadian living in the United States

46. Canada can take credit for IMAX, the electric wheelchair, and Trivial Pursuit

47. An Ontario man invented Hawaiian pizza

48. The telephone was invented by Alexander Graham Bell in the summer of 1874

49. Canadian Sir Fredrick Banting developed insulin

Food & Drink

50. A 2010 Maple Leaf Foods poll said 43 per cent of Canadians would rather have bacon than sex

51. 77 per cent of the world’s maple syrup is made in Quebec

52. Macaroni and Cheese is the most-purchased grocery item in Canada

53. 80 per cent of all alcohol consumed in Canada is beer, although cider and wine are becoming more popular

54. Canada has more doughnut shops per capita than anywhere else

55. It is illegal to move alcohol between provinces without permission

56. Cheddar is the most popular cheese in Canada

57. P.E.I. banned the sale of soda in cans between 1984 and 2008

58. Each Canadian eats an average of 190 eggs per year

59. Canadians drink more fruit juice per capita than any other country

60. New Brunswick-based McCain Foods is the world’s largest manufacturer of French fries

61. Tim Hortons has more outlets in Canada than any other restaurant

62. Dawson City, Yukon is home to the Sourtoe Cocktail, a drink garnished with an amputated toe

63. The Mclobster is exclusively served at Canadian McDonald’s

64. Peameal bacon is often considered “Canadian bacon” abroad

65. Montreal has the highest number of restaurants per capita in Canada

66. Between 1917 and 1921, alcohol was prohibited in British Columbia

67. The Moosehead Brewery in Saint John, N.B., turns out 1,642 bottles of beer per minute

68. Canada is the largest exporter and producer of blueberries in the world

Animals

69. 2.4 million caribou live in Canada

70. 850 metres is the length of the world’s longest beaver dam found in Northern Alberta

71. 224 annual car accidents in Canada involve moose

72. 15,500 of the world’s 25,000 polar bears live in Canada

73. No cows in Canada are allowed to be administered artificial hormones for milk production

74. The first North American bird sanctuary was created in Last Mountain Lake in present-day Saskatchewan

75. The beaver is the official symbol of Canada

76. Manitoba’s Narcisse Snake Dens has the most snakes in a concentrated area in the world

77. There are no rats in Edmonton – or in all of Alberta for that matter

78. Churchill, Man., has established a polar bear prison for bears who break into people’s homes for food

79. Churchill is known as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World”

80. Scientists believe that Canadian geese have their own language with up to 13 different calls

Land & Nature

81. 31 per cent of Canada is taken up by forests

82. 20 per cent of the world’s fresh water is in Canada

83. Canada has more lakes than all other countries combined

84. Canada stretches across six time zones

85. Ontario has over 250,000 lakes, one-third of the world’s fresh water

86. The Great Lakes contain about 18 per cent of the world’s fresh water

87. The world’s highest tides occur in the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick

88. Manitou Lake on Manitoulin Island in Lake Huron is the world’s largest lake within a lake

89. Nunavut translates to “our land” in Inuktitut

90. Alert, Nunavut is the world’s northernmost settlement

91. Canada has the only walled city, Quebec City, in North America

92. Canada is home to North America’s strongest current

93. Yellowknife is one of the best places in the world to see the northern lights

94. Newfoundland and Labrador’s Mistaken Point has the oldest known evidence of early multicellular life

95. One-fifth of Canada’s total population is taken up by Nunavut

96. Canada has the longest coastline of any country in the world at 151,600 miles

Longest & Largest

97. Canada’s longest place name is Pekwachnamaykoskwaskwaypinwanik Lake

98. 2.49 metres is the length of the world’s longest beard belonging to Sarwan Singh of Surrey, B.C.

99. The longest highway in the world is the Trans-Canada Highway

100. Wasaga Beach is the world’s longest freshwater beach in the world

101. Montreal is the world’s second-largest French speaking city, after Paris

102. Canada has the longest recreational trail, the Trans Canada Trail

103. Canada is bigger than the European Union

104. Canada is the second-largest country in the world

105. Canada’s Wood Buffalo National Park is bigger than Denmark and Switzerland

106. The world’s largest totem pole was raised in Victoria in 1994 and stands 54.94 metres tall

National Pride

107. Canada’s literacy rate is over 99%

108. Canada’s population density is 8.6 people per square mile, making it the ninth-most sparsely populated nation in the world

109. Canada’s two official languages are English and French

110. 80.5 per cent of Canadian homes have Internet

111. Studies have found Canadians are the second-happiest people in the world

112. 11 is the correct number of points on the Canadian flag’s maple leaf

113. You can write in any language to the North Pole, H0H 0H0, Canada, and get a letter back from Santa

114. Canada is the best G20 country in which to be a woman

115. Only eight countries are deemed to be less corrupt than Canada

116. 42 per cent of the Canadian population have a higher education qualification

117. 35-50 per cent of all music broadcast on Canadian radio must be Canadian

118. The Toronto International Film Festival is the largest film festival in North America

119. The first place in the world to develop emergency number 911 was Winnipeg, Man.

120. The first oil company in North America was founded in the appropriately named Oil Springs, Ont.

121. 9.5 million of Canada’s 34.9 million people speak French

122. The U.S. buys more oil from Canada than any other country

123. You can send mail to Canada’s government for free

124. The Canadian Rocky Mountains has been named the “Serengeti of North America” due to its array of wildlife

125. The CN Tower in Toronto was the world’s tallest free-standing structure until it was eclipsed in 2007

126. The American Society of Civil Engineers have considered the CN Tower one of the Seven Modern Wonders of the World

Canadian Quirks… Eh

127. Canada has an “Apology Act” that allows apologies in court to be considered a sign of empathy, not guilt

128. Americans have been known to call themselves “Canadians” when abroad

129. It’s currently illegal to have comics depicting criminal acts in Canada, although that may change

130. The world’s smallest jail is in Rodney, Ont.

131. It’s illegal to swear in French in Montreal

132. Nunavut, at one point, had polar bear-shaped licence plates

133. In Saskatchewan, a hoodie is called a “bunnyhug”

134. The coldest recorded temperature in North America was in Yukon in 1957 at -63 C

135. Pincher Creek, Alta., experienced a temperature shift from -19 C to 22 C in just one hour in 1962

136. Canada’s lowest recorded temperature, -63 C, is as cold as Mars

137. Ocean Falls, B.C., has on average 330 days of rain each year

138. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, the second-coldest capital in the world

139. Canada has strategic maple syrup reserves in Quebec

140. University of Victoria offers a “Science of Batman” course

141. Canadians didn’t appear on Canadian banknotes until 1971

Miscellaneous

142. Toronto, Ont., leads tourism in Canada with 25 million people visiting each year

143. Among all provinces and territories of Canada, British Columbia has the mildest climate

144. More than 42 per cent of Canadians are Roman Catholic

145. Edmonton is commonly known as the “Gateway to the North”

146. 23 per cent of Canadians are Protestant

147. The Westboro Baptist Church and its members, known for picketing soldiers’ funerals, are banned from Canada

148. Li is the most common surname in Canada, according to the nation’s phone books

149. 40.6 years old is the average age of a Canadian

150. The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is the longest continuously operating ballet company in North America

