Alberta to outline proposal for Calgary’s supervised consumption site Wednesday

Alberta’s Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne will speak Wednesday about a proposal to bring supervised consumption services to Calgary.

Supervised consumption sites allow users to take their drugs under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

Earlier this month, Health Canada confirmed to Global News it had received five applications from the province for supervised consumption sites. Four of the applications are for Edmonton and one is for Calgary.

At the time, Payne said her department was still evaluating whether it makes more sense to have one location or multiple locations in Calgary.

On Wednesday, Payne is expected to outline the next steps for the creation of a supervised consumption site during a 9:30 a.m. news conference at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre in downtown Calgary.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin and Medical Officer of Health for the Calgary Zone Dr. Nicholas Etches are among those also set to attend.