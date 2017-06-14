Man in serious condition after being struck by train in Langley, B.C.

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a train in Langley Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 8pm on Glover Road at Fraser Highway.

RCMP say the victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Sergeant Damian Volk says the details are slim.

“The male has been taken to RCH with undetermined injuries, and we’re trying to identify who he is right now.”

Volk says it’s also unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.