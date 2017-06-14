RCMP seek assistance locating missing Vernon teen

An 18-year-old Vernon resident has not been heard from or seen since May 29 and now RCMP are actively looking for the young woman.
Family report that this is unusual behavior for Traci Genereaux and investigators are requesting the public’s help in finding her, according to RCMP.
Genereaux is described as:
Family say she also goes by the name Rae-leigh Bronwyn and have told the BC Missing Person Report website she was last seen getting into getting into a white Chevy van by the old bottle depot in Vernon.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Vernon at 250-545-7171 or to leave a tip at Crime Stoppers .
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.