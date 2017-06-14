Beach
June 14, 2017 12:43 am
Updated: June 14, 2017 1:12 am

Gusty winds create spectacle on overflowing Okanagan Lake

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Winds were gusting up to 45 km/h Tuesday, creating huge waves on Okanagan Lake.

The lake is 75 cm above full pool.

Waves crashed into flood control barriers, sending water into protected areas.

Docks that had so far survived stormy weather during the flood conditions faced further damage or destruction.

The wave action at public beaches created a spectacle that drew a crowd Tuesday night.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beach
Flood
Flood Protection Measures
Gabion Baskets
Kelowna
okanagan lake
Rotary Beach
Waves

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News