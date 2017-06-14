Gusty winds create spectacle on overflowing Okanagan Lake

Winds were gusting up to 45 km/h Tuesday, creating huge waves on Okanagan Lake.
The lake is 75 cm above full pool.
Waves crashed into flood control barriers, sending water into protected areas.
Docks that had so far survived stormy weather during the flood conditions faced further damage or destruction.
The wave action at public beaches created a spectacle that drew a crowd Tuesday night.
