Wotherspoon considering run for permanent Sask. NDP leadership position

Trent Wotherspoon is stepping down as the Saskatchewan NDP’s interim leader to consider a run at the permanent leadership.

“This is a difficult decision,” he said.

Less than a month ago, Wotherspoon told reporters he was not seeking the permanent leadership position. He said things have since changed.

“A little bit of space from the legislative session, some time to reflect, I’ve had a lot of people that have reached out to me across the province, I’ve had time with caucus members, and I feel I’d regret not giving some consideration to this step.”

Wotherspoon had also said he wouldn’t run for the permanent leadership when he assumed the interim role in April 2016 after the last provincial election.

“It wasn’t a condition that was placed on me by the party, but I don’t take lightly that I’ve changed my mind,” he said. “I’m in a place where I’d like to give this its due consideration.”

“We were at a beaten-up time. Personally we were exhausted, at the very end of a difficult election, in a difficult time. We were sort of on our knees,” Wotherspoon said.

Political professor Ken Rasmussen said parties usually limit the ability of the interim leader to run for the leader of the party because it gives them an advantage.

“You get to be in the job, you get to display your leadership, you get to assume the mantle of leader, so it provides a real advantage of being an interim leader,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said he was surprised by Wotherspoon’s announcement because he had been adamant that he wouldn’t seek the leadership.

“I think what changed really was the declining polling numbers for the Sask. Party and the rumors of the premier leaving. It’s widely expected that he will not run in the next provincial election,” Rasmussen said. “It’s likely that whoever is the next [NDP] leader may very well be the premier, and that’s probably changed [Wotherspoon’s] mind.”

“The idea of being opposition leader is one thing, but the idea of being premier is an entirely different set of calculations.”

Energy Minister Dustin Duncan said he isn’t surprised by Wotherspoon’s decision.

“It had kind of been the rumor for some time now,” he said. “But I’m a little surprised that frankly he hadn’t been more up front about it.”

“I find it a little bit hard to think that it’s only now that he’s reconsidering,” he said.

The NDP hopes to appoint another interim leader in the coming days.

It would be Wotherspoon’s second time running for leader if he decides to enter the race.